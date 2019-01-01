New York Mets

Amazin' Prospects
44371713_thumbnail

Cyclones lose first game of the year to Ironbirds

by: Amanda Levine Amazin' Prospects 4m

Brooklyn Cyclones right-handed pitcher Matt Cleveland faced trouble early Sunday against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Johnny Rizer swung on the first pitch he saw with a double to deep right-center field.   Rizer scored on an infield single from Ian...

Tweets