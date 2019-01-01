New York Mets
Brooklyn Cyclones win home opener over Staten Island Yankees
by: Amanda Levine — Amazin' Prospects 3m
For the first time in four years, the Brooklyn Cyclones won their home opener against their borough rivals the Staten Island Yankees. Brooklyn took game one in the series to start their season on a strong suit with a 5-4 win. A slow offensive...
