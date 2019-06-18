New York Mets

Daily News
44334918_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard avoids discussing hamstring injury, spot-start candidate emerges for series opener vs. Cubs - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 11m

Callaway said the Mets are weighing “several internal options” including relievers in the big-league bullpen, along with some minor leaguers.

Tweets