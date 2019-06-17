New York Mets

WFAN
Soroka Wins 8th Straight Decision, Braves Mash Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 3m

Mike Soroka won his eighth straight decision, Ozzie Albies homered and drove in four runs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets on Monday night.

