New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 6/18/19: A good, Fermin handshake
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
Tweets
-
Joe Torre and Jay Horwitz — they make a great duo!Talked with my first manager Joe Torre about baseball, neckties and team commercials. Did you know he almost played for the 1969 @Mets? https://t.co/0jxwstwY63Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: Mickey Callaway deserves criticism generally. But the guy is pushing starters to 110 pitches or so routinely because he cannot trust one non-Seth Lugo arm in that pen. Every single day they prove why he shouldn’t. His hands are tied. What can he do?Super Fan
-
Consider this for a moment https://t.co/aQ6P0RnDPJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Only two games, but at least the Mets won both: https://t.co/CAUy8RG66EBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets' fate is becoming clearer https://t.co/mCM4EyBrFKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets neither play nor talk a good game. https://t.co/uuYQHjD2OGBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets