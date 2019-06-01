New York Mets

Mets Merized
43160712_thumbnail

Morning Briefing: Mets Sink To 8.5 Games Behind Braves

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 1m

Good morning Mets fans!Today, Jacob deGrom (3-6, 3.38 ERA) will take the mound tonight. He'll face off against Julio Teheran (5-4, 2.92 ERA), who has a career 2.35 ERA against the Mets. The ga

Tweets