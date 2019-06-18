New York Mets

The Mets Police
44378042_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness – METS SEASON IS OVER at 8.5 back

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  It’s over. Nothing is over.  We are right where we want to be.  We are going to win this year and every year.  Come Get Us. These guys aren’t gonna quit.  They’re gonna play hard every da….. Sorry, I fell asleep there in the...

Tweets