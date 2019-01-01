New York Mets

Mets Minors

Nathan Jones Strikes Out Five in Cyclones Debut

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 2m

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — In previous years, the Mets have made their recently-drafted pitchers wait two, sometimes two-and-a-half weeks before making their professional debuts. The regimented schedule,

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 44s
    Spoke to a MLB talent evaluator yesterday who believes Zack Wheeler can yield somebody’s seventh or eighth best prospect and maybe another player.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 12m
    RT @patrickeckhart: @OmarMinayaFan Favorite or most horrifying? I have two. Pedro one was preceded by Jeff wilpon saying “I’m the boss here, you have to do what I say.” Scary sh*t https://t.co/Jj6UMaLaVv
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 13m
    RT @BrendanCarr88: @OmarMinayaFan When Jeff said im the boss and youll do as i say Also when he told Pedro to pitch in 2005 because he wanted to sell tickets that right there tells you all you need to know
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 15m
    A rebuild would indicate a punt of next year, and probably the year after that as well. Retooling looks toward next year.
    el Cid Viscioso
    @michaelgbaron A rebuild would be awful if were looking toward next year we still have promising starting pitching (Matz looking like he found consistency)the offense has been better the bullpen is the Achilles heel and we have some keepers there also (Diaz, lugo, gman)
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 17m
    The Mets best players -- Alonso, Conforto, McNeil, Smith -- cost less than $6 million combined. The best pitchers -- deGrom, Syndergaard, Wheeler, Lugo -- cost less than $35 million. That the Mets can't build a winner around that is complete incompetence.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 18m
    Most dumpster fires can be contained.
    Maggie Wiggin
    Man, Brodie obviously shortchanged the bullpen during the offseason, but what's going on right now goes beyond even that. What a dumpster fire.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets