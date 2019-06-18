New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Carlos Gomez deserves to start over Juan Lagares
by: Matt Buete — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
Center field has been an offensive weak point for the New York Mets for most of 2019. Given the choice between Carlos Gomez and Juan Lagares, the former de...
Tweets
-
Spoke to a MLB talent evaluator yesterday who believes Zack Wheeler can yield somebody’s seventh or eighth best prospect and maybe another player.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @patrickeckhart: @OmarMinayaFan Favorite or most horrifying? I have two. Pedro one was preceded by Jeff wilpon saying “I’m the boss here, you have to do what I say.” Scary sh*t https://t.co/Jj6UMaLaVvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrendanCarr88: @OmarMinayaFan When Jeff said im the boss and youll do as i say Also when he told Pedro to pitch in 2005 because he wanted to sell tickets that right there tells you all you need to knowBlogger / Podcaster
-
A rebuild would indicate a punt of next year, and probably the year after that as well. Retooling looks toward next year.@michaelgbaron A rebuild would be awful if were looking toward next year we still have promising starting pitching (Matz looking like he found consistency)the offense has been better the bullpen is the Achilles heel and we have some keepers there also (Diaz, lugo, gman)Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets best players -- Alonso, Conforto, McNeil, Smith -- cost less than $6 million combined. The best pitchers -- deGrom, Syndergaard, Wheeler, Lugo -- cost less than $35 million. That the Mets can't build a winner around that is complete incompetence.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Most dumpster fires can be contained.Man, Brodie obviously shortchanged the bullpen during the offseason, but what's going on right now goes beyond even that. What a dumpster fire.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets