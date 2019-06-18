by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

That’s right, Gary G is back and Gil didn’t mess with him and start bullpenning (to coin a term) by having a second guy pitch. 9 innings, 9Ks, 0 runs. 1-0 victory. That’s how you do it boys. The 1969 Mets are 31-26. Do you think they can play .500