Gil Must Go: Gary G is back baby! Cardwell not so much.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

That’s right, Gary G is back and Gil didn’t mess with him and start bullpenning (to coin a term) by having a second guy pitch. 9 innings, 9Ks, 0 runs.   1-0 victory.  That’s how you do it boys. The 1969 Mets are 31-26.  Do you think they can play .500

