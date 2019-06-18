New York Mets
Tonight will be Gary Cohen’s 2000th TV Mets game
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Congratulations to Gary Cohen who will broadcast his 2000th Mets TV game tonight. Prior to joining SNY you may recall Gary was on the radio for 17 years, and I have no doubt Gary will eventually find himself in Cooperstown. The Sporting News has a...
