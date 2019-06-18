New York Mets

The Mets Police
Kevin Burkhardt would like you to donate blood

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Despite my sometimes douchebag blog persona…. (guys, I make fun of a baseball team, and if you pay close attention you will notice I don’t do mean, I just goof on the absurd.  Here look at these socks… ….he had MH33 socks!  LOL.  Anyway I digress…)...

