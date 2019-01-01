New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kingport Mets 2019 Opening Day Roster
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 14m
The Kingsport Mets begin their season on the road tonight, and they will hope to return to the playoffs after last year's run. Their hopes are pinned on a new coaching staff led by new manager Ric
Tweets
-
Conforto said he’s comfortable and ready to play center, even in an outfield with guys like J.D. Davis and Don Smith out there.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boy it sure **** sucks that the Mets’ persistence in having players push through injuries may have cost Nimmo his career.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sometimes, we don’t make sense. Other times, it’s the callers. @CMBWFANTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JustineBWard: Brandon Nimmo (neck) has been shut down from all baseball activities for 30 days per MickeyTV / Radio Personality
-
Travis d'Arnaud not only batting leadoff for the Rays, but starting at first base.Here's the #Rays lineup for tonight with Ryne Stanek opening: d’Arnaud 1B Pham DH Lowe 2B García RF Adames SS Kiermaier CF Heredia LF Zunino C Wendle 3BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo has been shut down from baseball activities for the next month https://t.co/pvayAhkTbUTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets