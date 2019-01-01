New York Mets

Mets send Noah Syndergaard to 10-Day IL

by: Katherine Obojkovits Double G Sports 2m

Fans held their breath as they watched Noah Syndergaard limp off of the field during the seventh inning of Saturday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. After throwing his 102nd pitch of the night, Syndergaard grabbed the back his right...

