Nimmo shut down; no talk of surgery yet
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been shut down completely from baseball activities for the next month. "There hasn't been any talk of surgery," manager Mickey Callaway said on Tuesday. Nimmo, who is recovering from a bulging disk in his neck,...
For the pronunciation buffs: Stephen nuh-GO-sick.
Good for MLB!Blogger / Podcaster
MLB umps have some pretty strong opinions about Manny Machado's suspension https://t.co/CSb4b3j2AHBlogger / Podcaster
The best thing about Nogosek is that he’s not Familia.Blogger / Podcaster
Some info on Bennett lesions on baseball pitchers. #MetsMinors
In 19 games this season, Stephen Nogosek posted a 0.57 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. This issue that's plagued Nogosek this season has been his control, with a walk rate of 13.6 percent. Nogosek is the last piece from the Addison Reed trade. #Mets #LGMThe Mets have placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the Injured List, with a Bennett lesion in his right shoulder and optioned RHP Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse. Daniel Zamora and Stephen Nogosek are up.Blogger / Podcaster
