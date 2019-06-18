New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Brandon Nimmo shut down from baseball activities for 30 days with neck issue | Newsday
by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com June 18, 2019 4:49 PM — Newsday 58m
Brandon Nimmo has been shut down from baseball activities for 30 days as the outfielder deals with a bulging disc in his neck, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Tuesday's game in Atlanta. Nimmo
Tweets
-
For the pronunciation buffs: Stephen nuh-GO-sick. Write your own jokes below. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good for MLB!Blogger / Podcaster
-
MLB umps have some pretty strong opinions about Manny Machado's suspension https://t.co/CSb4b3j2AHBlogger / Podcaster
-
The best thing about Nogosek is that he’s not Familia.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Some info on Bennett lesions on baseball pitchers. #MetsMinors
-
In 19 games this season, Stephen Nogosek posted a 0.57 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP. This issue that's plagued Nogosek this season has been his control, with a walk rate of 13.6 percent. Nogosek is the last piece from the Addison Reed trade. #Mets #LGMThe Mets have placed RHP Jeurys Familia on the Injured List, with a Bennett lesion in his right shoulder and optioned RHP Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse. Daniel Zamora and Stephen Nogosek are up.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets