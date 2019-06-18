New York Mets

Mets' Brandon Nimmo shut down from baseball activities for 30 days with neck issue | Newsday

June 18, 2019

Brandon Nimmo has been shut down from baseball activities for 30 days as the outfielder deals with a bulging disc in his neck, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Tuesday's game in Atlanta. Nimmo

