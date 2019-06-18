New York Mets

Jeurys Familia to IL, Drew Gagnon optioned as Mets try to fix bullpen issues | Newsday

by: Newsday.com sports@newsday.com June 18, 2019 6:15 PM Newsday 4m

The Mets’ bullpen is about to look a little different. A handful of roster moves were announced Tuesday impacting the club’s relievers, most notably the decision to send setup man Jeurys Familia to th

    Ed Leyro @Studi_Metsimus 50s
    The Mets franchise record for extra-base hits in a single season is 80, set by Howard Johnson in 1989 and matched by Carlos Beltrán in 2006. Pete Alonso is already halfway there, with 15 doubles, 2 triples and 23 HR.
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 56s
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: More Mets injury news: reliever Justin Wilson was scratched from his rehab appearance tonight due to left elbow tightness. He had been getting close to activation.
    Kevin Kernan @WheresKernan 57s
    Justin Wilson (remember him?) scratched with elbow tightness in minors. The hits keep on coming
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 1m
    This has not been a good day for the Mets, and it’s only the top of the first.
    Matt Ehalt
    Justin Wilson was scratched with left elbow tightness from his rehab game.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    This just isn’t happening for Wilson at this point. #Mets
    Mike Puma
    Justin Wilson scratched from his rehab appearance with left elbow tightness.
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 2m
    Justin Wilson scratched from his rehab appearance with left elbow tightness.
