Updated SugarHouse Casino MLB Cy Young odds advice
by: Matt Burke — Metro News 5m
Odds for SugarHouse Casino with updated MLB Cy Young numbers as we are nearly halfway through the 2019 Major League Baseball season.
The Mets franchise record for extra-base hits in a single season is 80, set by Howard Johnson in 1989 and matched by Carlos Beltrán in 2006. Pete Alonso is already halfway there, with 15 doubles, 2 triples and 23 HR.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: More Mets injury news: reliever Justin Wilson was scratched from his rehab appearance tonight due to left elbow tightness. He had been getting close to activation.Beat Writer / Columnist
