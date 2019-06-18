New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets shake things up as Jeurys Familia heads to injured list, Drew Gagnon demoted
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 7m
Mickey Callaway alluded to a possible shake-up happening, and on Tuesday, it did with Jeurys Familia heading to the injured list.
Tweets
-
Justin Wilson scratched from his rehab appearance with left elbow tightness.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ryanfagan: In 20 minutes, Gary Cohen will start his 2,000th game as the play-by-play voice for @Mets TV broadcasts on @SNYtv. I chatted with Gary about his journey, from his, um, rough first tape at @Penn to his most unforgettable magic moments in the @MetsBooth. https://t.co/I9fhAnXTKE https://t.co/FYBjRYBPZ0TV / Radio Network
-
Congrats to Gary Cohen on calling his 2,000th game tonight. Let's play ball! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Bad news keeps piling up for the #Mets: https://t.co/enbQqr1ZXy https://t.co/7cDPwmTYyJBlogger / Podcaster
-
The guys on @forallyoukids made a good point this week (as usual). This time, that Callaway is really pushing the starters hard. The Mets are #1 in pitches per game started this year, and #1 in games with starters going 100+ pitches.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gametime! Let’s go deGrominator, let’s go bullpen, offense, everyone, need a W for the Cy Young tonight #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets