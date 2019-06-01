New York Mets
WATCH: Nationals’ Max Scherzer, Yankees’ potential trade target, breaks nose in BP - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer's scheduled start for Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies is up in the air due to his Tuesday pre-game injury.
RT @MattEhalt: deGrom's throwing: 100 mph fastballs 95 mph sliders 93 mph change-ups That's unfair.Blogger / Podcaster
Most RBI by a @Mets rookie: 74, Darryl Strawberry (1983) Most HR by a #Mets rookie: 26, Darryl Strawberry (1983) Let's check in on Pete Alonso ... HR: 24 RBI: 57 It's June 18. #LGM @MetsMerizedBlogger / Podcaster
this is meWatching the Mets last night vs watching the Mets tonight #LGM https://t.co/DgjUAL84ZQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SlangsOnSports: Pete Alonso now has 24 extra-base hits with a 108+ mph exit velocity this season. Nobody else has more than 17 (Gary Sánchez).Beat Writer / Columnist
I'm really rooting for the bucket in the Tool Race. Buckets don't get the respect they deserve.Beat Writer / Columnist
deGrom is through 5 with a pair of K’s and we have an official ball game #LGM #Mets 6 #Braves 0 End 5Blogger / Podcaster
