WATCH: Nationals’ Max Scherzer, Yankees’ potential trade target, breaks nose in BP - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer's scheduled start for Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies is up in the air due to his Tuesday pre-game injury.

