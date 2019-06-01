New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: DeGrom, Alonso Lead Mets to Big Win Over Braves, 10-2

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 7m

The Mets got a much needed win in an easy fashion against the Braves on Tuesday night in Atlanta by a 10-2 score. Jacob deGrom was great and the offense backed him up. (Box Score)PitchingAs me

