New York Mets

Mets Daddy

deGrom, Alonso, Conforto Lead Charge Blowing Out Braves

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

If you’re going to call a team meeting and shake things up, you do it on the day Jacob deGrom pitches. After all, at a minimum, you know you’re getting a very well pitched game. But it&…

Tweets