New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pitcher Notes: EJax, J. Wilson, King Felix, Wainwright
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The latest on a few injured hurlers... The Blue Jays placed right-hander Edwin Jackson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday …
Tweets
-
The #Athletics had homers from each of their three outfielders: Robbie Grossman (LF) Ramon Laureano (CF) Stephen Piscotty (RF) For the first time since April 18, 2014: Yoenis Cespedes (LF) Coco Crisp (CF) Josh Reddick (RF)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
METS AFTER 73 GAMES 2019: 35-38 ***30th-best NYM w/1968, 1980, 1982, 1992, 2011*** Best: 1986 (52-21, 6 GA 1988, 2006) Worst: 1962 (20-53, 1 GB 1964, 1993) 1969: 40-33; 2016: 40-33 1963: 28-45; 1973: 33-40; 1983: 29-44; 1993: 21-52; 2003: 33-40; 2013: 30-43Blogger / Podcaster
-
The dog failed to make it thru the 14th but I’m still listening to Joe and Mario on @WEEI waiting to record the podcast. Am strongly suggesting someone clang one off a foul pole against soon.TV / Radio Personality
-
Chris Paul needed just a few words https://t.co/8J82PVF4nABlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso continues to give the Mets everything they could want and more. His message after the game? "We're not going to fold" https://t.co/kf1pKnpWQLTV / Radio Network
-
RT @stengelsghost: @OmarMinayaFan Without your tweets, I would have never known the Wilpons were terrible owners acting in bad faith,,,,,,, I solute you sirBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets