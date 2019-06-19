New York Mets

The New York Times
With a Lift From Jacob deGrom, the Mets Trounce the Braves

by: The Associated Press NY Times 3m

DeGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, and Pete Alonso homered to highlight the first four-hit game of his career as the Mets routed the first-place Atlanta Braves, 10-2.

