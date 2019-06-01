New York Mets
Mets Minors Recap: David Peterson Hurls Best Start of 2019
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 13m
Syracuse (35-35) 4, Charlotte (36-33) 3 Box Score 3B Ruben Tejada: 1-3, R, RBI, BB .355/.440/.495LF-1B Dilson Herrera: 2-4, 2 R, RBI .247/.345/.573The Syracuse Mets had their game h
