New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: David Peterson Hurls Best Start of 2019

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 13m

Syracuse (35-35) 4, Charlotte (36-33) 3 Box Score 3B Ruben Tejada: 1-3, R, RBI, BB .355/.440/.495LF-1B Dilson Herrera: 2-4, 2 R, RBI  .247/.345/.573The Syracuse Mets had their game h

Tweets