New York Mets

Mets 360
44404876_thumbnail

Amed Rosario and somebody in the shadows

by: Chris Bisceglie Mets 360 5m

My fandom of the New York Mets comes honestly, as my parents are fans of the team themselves. My father grew up a hop, skip and a jump away from Shea Stadium, and has imparted his passion and wisdo…

Tweets