New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mazza Named International League Pitcher Of The Week
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Minors 2m
Syracuse Mets starter Chris Mazza was named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 16, 2019. This was the second time this season Mazza has earned this award (5/26/2
Tweets
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: The Mets plan to call up Walker Lockett from Syracuse to start tomorrow night at Wrigley Field, according to sources. Lockett is 0-1 with a 3.28 ERA in four appearances for Syracuse after beginning the season on the IL. He was obtained in the Kevin Plawecki trade last winter.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @markpherrmann: Both Gardner and Maybin starting today. Not sure how often you’ll see that from now on.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SportsInfo_SIS: What can you find at the relaunched version of https://t.co/saCs5Facut? Lots of stats and explanations on defensive metrics. @jonbecker_ takes a look through the site and shows some of the cool things you can find https://t.co/runYbD9qgcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here it is: https://t.co/kRCAysMEUm via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
??? for de?!Official Team Account
-
Last night was Jacob deGrom's 36th 10-SO game, 3rd most in #Mets history https://t.co/cYKTtRzbLWMisc
- More Mets Tweets