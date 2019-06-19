New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Fans Know Best: Dominic Smith will have a better career than Brandon Nimmo
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
New York Mets fans know better than anyone about their favorite baseball team. So we asked them on Twitter who they believe has the better MLB career, Bran...
Tweets
-
RT @MLBPipeline: #Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSU https://t.co/vgISWdoTF4Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jimcallisMLB: 2nd-rder Josh Wolf officially signs with @Mets for $2.15 mil (pick 53 value = $1,370,400). Texas HS RHP, stuff jumped this spring, 90-97 mph fastball, 12-6 curveball in low 80s. Texas A&M recruit. @MLBDraftMinors
-
deGrom and Nido: 7 G, 1.34 ERA, 47.0 IP, 30 H, 9 BB, 55 K’s deGrom and Ramos: 7 G, 4.50 ERA, 40.0 IP, 40 H, 10 BB, 54 K’s #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSUMinors
-
Tom Seaver's 77th win April 16, 1971 Mets 1, Pirates 0 - 9 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 14 K, 0 BB (2nd career 14 K shutout) -Donn Clendenon HR "It's tough to hit Seaver even on a good day. It's tougher still when it is cold and windy" - Roberto Clemente Seaver's Mets W @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Walker Lockett will make his #Mets debut tomorrow against the #Cubs, according to @AnthonyDiComo. He has posted a 3.28 ERA through four starts in Syracuse #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets