Walker Lockett to start for Mets on Thursday
by: Maggie Wiggin — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Lockett fills in for Noah Syndergaard in Chicago.
RT @MLBPipeline: #Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSU https://t.co/vgISWdoTF4Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jimcallisMLB: 2nd-rder Josh Wolf officially signs with @Mets for $2.15 mil (pick 53 value = $1,370,400). Texas HS RHP, stuff jumped this spring, 90-97 mph fastball, 12-6 curveball in low 80s. Texas A&M recruit. @MLBDraftMinors
deGrom and Nido: 7 G, 1.34 ERA, 47.0 IP, 30 H, 9 BB, 55 K’s deGrom and Ramos: 7 G, 4.50 ERA, 40.0 IP, 40 H, 10 BB, 54 K’s #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSUMinors
Tom Seaver's 77th win April 16, 1971 Mets 1, Pirates 0 - 9 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 14 K, 0 BB (2nd career 14 K shutout) -Donn Clendenon HR "It's tough to hit Seaver even on a good day. It's tougher still when it is cold and windy" - Roberto Clemente Seaver's Mets W @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
Walker Lockett will make his #Mets debut tomorrow against the #Cubs, according to @AnthonyDiComo. He has posted a 3.28 ERA through four starts in Syracuse #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
