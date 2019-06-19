New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo's neck injury could change outfield equation for New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 9m
The New York Mets got more bad news in the outfield yesterday as Brandon Nimmo was shut down for 30 days due to ongoing complications with his neck injury. Nimmo has been dealing with the neck prob…
RT @MLBPipeline: #Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSU https://t.co/vgISWdoTF4Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jimcallisMLB: 2nd-rder Josh Wolf officially signs with @Mets for $2.15 mil (pick 53 value = $1,370,400). Texas HS RHP, stuff jumped this spring, 90-97 mph fastball, 12-6 curveball in low 80s. Texas A&M recruit. @MLBDraftMinors
deGrom and Nido: 7 G, 1.34 ERA, 47.0 IP, 30 H, 9 BB, 55 K’s deGrom and Ramos: 7 G, 4.50 ERA, 40.0 IP, 40 H, 10 BB, 54 K’s #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSUMinors
Tom Seaver's 77th win April 16, 1971 Mets 1, Pirates 0 - 9 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 14 K, 0 BB (2nd career 14 K shutout) -Donn Clendenon HR "It's tough to hit Seaver even on a good day. It's tougher still when it is cold and windy" - Roberto Clemente Seaver's Mets W @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
Walker Lockett will make his #Mets debut tomorrow against the #Cubs, according to @AnthonyDiComo. He has posted a 3.28 ERA through four starts in Syracuse #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
