Lockett will make Mets debut Thursday (sources)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

ATLANTA -- With Noah Syndergaard on the injured list, the Mets plan to turn to one of their key offseason acquisitions for a boost. The team will call up right-hander Walker Lockett on Thursday to make his Mets debut at Wrigley Field, multiple...

