Where Pete Alonso ranks among this year's fantasy baseball rookie crop
by: Eric Karabell — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Pete Alonso was nearly an afterthought on draft day while fantasy players lined up to draft Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eloy Jimenez. In hindsight, would that still be the case?
RT @MLBPipeline: #Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSU https://t.co/vgISWdoTF4Blogger / Podcaster
RT @jimcallisMLB: 2nd-rder Josh Wolf officially signs with @Mets for $2.15 mil (pick 53 value = $1,370,400). Texas HS RHP, stuff jumped this spring, 90-97 mph fastball, 12-6 curveball in low 80s. Texas A&M recruit. @MLBDraftMinors
deGrom and Nido: 7 G, 1.34 ERA, 47.0 IP, 30 H, 9 BB, 55 K’s deGrom and Ramos: 7 G, 4.50 ERA, 40.0 IP, 40 H, 10 BB, 54 K’s #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets sign 2nd-round #MLBDraft pick (No. 53 overall) Josh Wolf. Deal is for $2.15 million (slot value = $1,370,400), per @jimcallisMLB. The @Mets have now signed 3 of their top 5 @MLBDraft picks: https://t.co/BKWykM2SSUMinors
Tom Seaver's 77th win April 16, 1971 Mets 1, Pirates 0 - 9 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 14 K, 0 BB (2nd career 14 K shutout) -Donn Clendenon HR "It's tough to hit Seaver even on a good day. It's tougher still when it is cold and windy" - Roberto Clemente Seaver's Mets W @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
Walker Lockett will make his #Mets debut tomorrow against the #Cubs, according to @AnthonyDiComo. He has posted a 3.28 ERA through four starts in Syracuse #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
