New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets sign 2019 second-round Draft pick RHP Josh Wolf | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 19, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has signed RHP Josh Wolf from St. Thomas High School (TX), the 53rd overall pick of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. Wolf, 18, had a 1.52 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 69.0

Tweets