New York Mets

Newsday
44409708_thumbnail

Mets calling up Walker Lockett to start Thursday against the Cubs, source says | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura June 19, 2019 12:14 PM Newsday 35s

The Mets have their backup plan. The team will call up Walker Lockett from Triple-A Syracuse Thursday to take Noah Syndergaard’s spot in the rotation in a start against the Cubs in Chicago, a source c

Tweets