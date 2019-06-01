New York Mets

Mets Merized

MLB News: C.C. Sabathia Records 250th Career Victory

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 13m

C.C. Sabathia came into Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays looking to make history, with 249 wins in his career.The left-hander did just that, as he recorded his 250th victory, tossin

Tweets