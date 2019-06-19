New York Mets

Walker Lockett will make Mets debut in series opener against Cubs

by: Deesha Thosar

The right-handed starter is set to be called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday and will earn one or two spot-starts for the Mets while Noah Syndergaard recovers from a right hamstring strain.

