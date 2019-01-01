New York Mets

Mets Minors
43746682_thumbnail

Ruben Tejada Hits For Cycle With Syracuse

by: Tim Ryder Mets Minors 30s

New York Mets fan-favorite and unintentional catalyst of the 2015 National League champion squad, Ruben Tejada, hit for the cycle on Wednesday night for Triple-A Syracuse.Tejada, 29, spent the

Tweets