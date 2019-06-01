New York Mets

Mets Merized
44423860_thumbnail

Game Recap: Matz Struggles in Mets’ 7-2 Loss to Braves

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 55s

The New York Mets (35-39) fell to the Atlanta Braves (44-31) by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. The Mets entered the series with a possibility of coming within as few as 4.5 ga

Tweets