New York Mets

The Mets Police
43446712_thumbnail

Must Watch: Gary Cohen and Ron Darling kinda discuss Trackwalling

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Hi Gary!  Hi Ron! (yes I know that’s not Ron, I need to do a screen grab of Gary and Ron. Look man, I was at the bar and had a few beverages..) Much thanks for Nick for hooking this up and Fiddle for telling me about this. pic.twitter.com/XQEccLvztu —

Tweets