New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets RHP Jeurys Familia lands on 10-day IL with shoulder injury
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1m
Mets' relief pitcher Jeurys Familia placed on 10-day IL with shoulder injury.
Tweets
-
Jed Lowrie: Yet to play a game in a Met uniform Robinson Canó: Bust Edwin Diaz: Unreliable lately Jeurys Familia: Horrible Wilson Ramos: Terrible defensively Justin Wilson: 10 G, 9.1 IP, 4.82 ERA Hector Santiago: DFA’d Safe to say that a ton of F/A signings have not worked outBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dear lord. The fantasy baseball team names we could've gotten out of this had we all not named our teams after bad trout puns. BlackEyeScherzer BrokenNoseScherzer MadMaxScherzer MadBuntScherzerA broken nose and black eye couldn't stop Max Scherzer https://t.co/EAKkW6DebXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jarrett Culver says his brothers helped him get to this moment https://t.co/t6Quq9VnLjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe when Brodie said come get us, it was secretly a cry for help. Maybe he is hostage.Blogger / Podcaster
-
A broken nose and black eye couldn't stop Max Scherzer https://t.co/EAKkW6DebXBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Liberty just didn't have enough in them to top Chicago Wednesday night. @GeoffMags5490 #NYLiberty https://t.co/6CYv4pC7tOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets