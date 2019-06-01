New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Ex-Met suggests why Noah Syndergaard trade with Yankees may be impossible - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Ex-New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud, now with the Tampa Bay Rays, thinks a trade with the New York Yankees is unlikely.
Tweets
-
RT @OGTedBerg: The longest part of every day is the epoch before Mike Trout's baseball-ref page updatesTV / Radio Personality
-
How 'Get it out of the ocean' stoked a rivalry -- and L.A.'s T-shirt business https://t.co/x9gURZxENGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @riceczek: People can talk **** about Terry Collins all they want, fact is not a single one of this players would’ve tried this. Besides Matt Harvey but **** him https://t.co/CFQLo0BgNvBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: $99 Seinfeld night VIP packages. https://t.co/ypjjglG2JCBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: deGrom ignores Mickey https://t.co/xuZfiDu1SGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom is back in the All-Star conversation #LGM https://t.co/dQj09FMBNVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets