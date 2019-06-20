New York Mets
Mets Morning News for June 20, 2019
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Your Thursday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The Mets, behind Steven Matz, ended their series in Atlanta in an ugly fashion. Read about the game and more in Mets Morning News. https://t.co/Sp1T5wjVme
When you lose 2 years in a row, and it looks like (as of today) a 3rd consecutive year is coming, the whole roster, the whole philosophy, the whole strategy gets called into question. If they don't do that, they're not being honest to themselves.@michaelgbaron I've been thinking about just this for awhile now! You keep deGrom, Matz, Alonso. McNeil, Conforto, and maybe Lugo ... everyone else are question marks.
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Ruben Tejada, Dilson Herrera Stay Hot for Syracuse https://t.co/EtA4KELjW6 #Mets #LGM
i'm not sure i'd call this aggressive as much as i'd call it not thinking things throughMickey Callaway was supportive of Gary DiSarcina's decision to send J.D. Davis: "We want to be aggressive" https://t.co/jOouzj5I6w https://t.co/upjNyLCzIe
RT @GreggHenglein: Thursday's @NewsdaySports cover: MILESTONE MAN Sabathia wins 250th as #Yankees sweep #Rays @markpherrmann @therealarieber @owenobri Also, #mets fall in Atlanta, drop to fourth place @AlbaneseLaura #knicks and RJ Barrett look like a fit @StevePopper Plus #NBADraft preview https://t.co/mAaGvhfpGv
"If the weather holds out, this could be potentially the biggest one ever." -- @HallofFamePrez on the expected crowd at next month's @baseballhall induction ceremony, with Mariano Rivera leading the Class of 2019 https://t.co/XoVYK1ZYUD via @sportswatch
