New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thursday catch-all thread (6/20/19)
by: Other — Mets 360 58s
I don’t care if you’ve been following the team since 1962. That by itself doesn’t make your opinion any better than someone who started following in 2015. Some of the best commenters at the site ha…
Tweets
-
The Mets, behind Steven Matz, ended their series in Atlanta in an ugly fashion. Read about the game and more in Mets Morning News. https://t.co/Sp1T5wjVmeBlogger / Podcaster
-
When you lose 2 years in a row, and it looks like (as of today) a 3rd consecutive year is coming, the whole roster, the whole philosophy, the whole strategy gets called into question. If they don’t do that, they’re not being honest to themselves.@michaelgbaron I've been thinking about just this for awhile now! You keep deGrom, Matz, Alonso. McNeil, Conforto, and maybe Lugo ... everyone else are question marks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Ruben Tejada, Dilson Herrera Stay Hot for Syracuse https://t.co/EtA4KELjW6 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
i’m not sure i’d call this aggressive as much as i’d call it not thinking things throughMickey Callaway was supportive of Gary DiSarcina’s decision to send J.D. Davis: “We want to be aggressive” https://t.co/jOouzj5I6w https://t.co/upjNyLCzIeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Thursday's @NewsdaySports cover: MILESTONE MAN Sabathia wins 250th as #Yankees sweep #Rays @markpherrmann @therealarieber @owenobri Also, #mets fall in Atlanta, drop to fourth place @AlbaneseLaura #knicks and RJ Barrett look like a fit @StevePopper Plus #NBADraft preview https://t.co/mAaGvhfpGvBlogger / Podcaster
-
“If the weather holds out, this could be potentially the biggest one ever.” -- @HallofFamePrez on the expected crowd at next month's @baseballhof induction ceremony, with Mariano Rivera leading the Class of 2019 https://t.co/XoVYK1ZYUD via @sportswatchBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets