New York Mets

Mets Minors
44433711_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Tony Dibrell Continues Strong Season for St. Lucie

by: Christopher Soto Mets Minors 4m

Charlotte (37-33) 9, Syracuse (35-36) 7 Box ScoreSS Ruben Tejada: 4-for-5, CYCLE, 3 R, 2B, 3B, HR(4), 2 RBI(15), K | .359/.450/.576C Rene Rivera: 1-for-5, R, HR(8), 2 RBI(33), 4 K | .2

Tweets