Gl Must Go: back to reality, Terrific gives up 5 runs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Good to see nature is putting everything and everyone back where they belong. Mr. Terrific, the guy you morons keep telling me is “Great” – please – 5 runs in 7 innings?  Puke.  If the Mets scored for Koosman even half the runs they give this guy...

    Binghamton Rumble Ponies @RumblePoniesBB 1m
    Super Cooper Day June 23rd with speciality jersey auction.
    Not all heroes wear capes! Looking forward to wearing my special jersey this Sunday to honor my buddy Cooper! https://t.co/YqkCVK5YGQ
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 5m
    Trout looks like he has a shot at MVP. Here are his AL ranks: HR (t-1st), runs (1st), RBI (1st), BB (1st), OBP (1st), Slug% (1st), OPS (1st), X-base hits (1st), total bases (1st), WAR (1st). Only blemish: tied for 1st in HR.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 5m
    One of the best teams in the American League deserves better than Tampa. Just move somewhere.
    MLB’s owners have granted the Tampa Bay Rays the right to explore a long-term plan of playing a split season in the Tampa Bay are and Montreal. Nothing is imminent, but exploration will take place.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 6m
    How many years until the Tampa Bay Rays cease to exist and they just become the Montreal Expos full time ?
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 8m
    Good lord behind dumb
    Peter Botte @PeterBotte 9m
    And you guys thought splitting games between Brooklyn and Long Island was messed up...
