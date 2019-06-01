New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Brodie Van Wagenen Ruined Mets Payroll Flexibility And Prospect Depth For Nothing

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

While Sandy Alderson had his faults as the Mets General Manager, he left the Mets in a very good position. The next General Manager would have at this disposal the assets and core necessary to buil…

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    Never a normal day for the #Mets, is it? Phil Regan is about as good as it gets as a pitching mind. Well respected, has spent a long time in the organization, and was the @stluciemets pitching coach for years before accepting the minors pitching coordinator role.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 2m
    Regan was in his fourth season as the assistant minor league pitching coordinator. Was the St. Lucie pitching coach for six years before that. He had joined Syracuse as an interim pitching coach recently. Turned 82 in April.
    Mike Puma
    Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 3m
    So actually it is just 2 bullpen coaches since Bones, who was replaced by Hernandez, is being replaced by Bones. The 3-6-3 of bullpen coaching changes.
    Mike Puma
    Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 3m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 4m
    Dave Eiland and Chuck Hernandez are both unemployed, as the Mets try to turn the season around for their pitching staff. https://t.co/QAv9Rxo4Kj
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale 4m
    The #Mets shake up coaching staff with firings
    Mike Puma
    Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets