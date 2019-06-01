New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen Ruined Mets Payroll Flexibility And Prospect Depth For Nothing
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
While Sandy Alderson had his faults as the Mets General Manager, he left the Mets in a very good position. The next General Manager would have at this disposal the assets and core necessary to buil…
Never a normal day for the #Mets, is it? Phil Regan is about as good as it gets as a pitching mind. Well respected, has spent a long time in the organization, and was the @stluciemets pitching coach for years before accepting the minors pitching coordinator role.Blogger / Podcaster
Regan was in his fourth season as the assistant minor league pitching coordinator. Was the St. Lucie pitching coach for six years before that. He had joined Syracuse as an interim pitching coach recently. Turned 82 in April.Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
So actually it is just 2 bullpen coaches since Bones, who was replaced by Hernandez, is being replaced by Bones. The 3-6-3 of bullpen coaching changes.Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Mets: Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.Blogger / Podcaster
Dave Eiland and Chuck Hernandez are both unemployed, as the Mets try to turn the season around for their pitching staff. https://t.co/QAv9Rxo4KjBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets shake up coaching staff with firingsSource says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
