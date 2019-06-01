New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Fire Pitching Coach Dave Eiland, Bullpen Coach Chuck Hernandez

by: Michael Mayer

The Mets have fired pitching coach Dave Eiland according to James Wagner of the New York Times. They've also fired bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Tweets

    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    Never a normal day for the #Mets, is it? Phil Regan is about as good as it gets as a pitching mind. Well respected, has spent a long time in the organization, and was the @stluciemets pitching coach for years before accepting the minors pitching coordinator role.
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 2m
    Regan was in his fourth season as the assistant minor league pitching coordinator. Was the St. Lucie pitching coach for six years before that. He had joined Syracuse as an interim pitching coach recently. Turned 82 in April.
    Mike Puma
    Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 3m
    So actually it is just 2 bullpen coaches since Bones, who was replaced by Hernandez, is being replaced by Bones. The 3-6-3 of bullpen coaching changes.
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 3m
    RT @NYPost_Mets: Source says Phil Regan is taking over for Eiland as pitching coach. Ricky Bones is returning as bullpen coach.
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 3m
    Dave Eiland and Chuck Hernandez are both unemployed, as the Mets try to turn the season around for their pitching staff. https://t.co/QAv9Rxo4Kj
    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale 3m
    The #Mets shake up coaching staff with firings
