New York Mets

North Jersey
Ca822a0b-c817-4519-9396-2e53510ca0c5-img-6340

Brotherly blueprint: Mets' J.D. Davis sets example for brother Ben, a D-I football player

by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer North Jersey 14s

The Mets' J.D. Davis set a blueprint to success for his brother, Ben Davis, who is an offensive lineman at the University of Minnesota.

Tweets