Struggling Mets fire pitching coach Dave Eiland, bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, reports say - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry @daynperry Jun 20, 2019 at 3:49 pm ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 2m

Phil Regan will take over as Mets pitching coach, and Ricky Bones will be the new bullpen coach

