Mets make coaching staff changes | MLB.com

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 20, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has relieved pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández of their duties. The club has named Phil Regan, the interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones the...
RT @DeeshaThosar: deGrom's response to a question about where Eiland fell short with pitching staff: "That decision came from above us to be honest with you. The goal is to win baseball games and we haven't been doing that. It seems like somebody always takes the blame for something like that."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jacob deGrom: "Dave called me and I told him thank you for everything he did and I was going to miss him. He helped me out quite a bit last year and I'm thankful for the time that I had with him."Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @DeeshaThosar: Jacob deGrom spoke to Dave Eiland on the phone after he found out about the dismissal this morning. deGrom joins the chorus of #Mets pitchers completely shocked by the news.Beat Writer / Columnist
And you can listen live on @NewsRadio1290 and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on @tunein!Minors
