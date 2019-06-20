New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Mets make coaching staff changes | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 20, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has relieved pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernández of their duties. The club has named Phil Regan, the interim pitching coach, Ricky Bones the...

Tweets